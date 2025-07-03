Windows 11 Pro vs Home vs Enterprise: Full Comparison

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Choosing between Windows 11 Home, Pro, and Enterprise depends on your needs for features, security, and control. This article breaks down the differences in UI, capabilities, pricing, and business readiness.

Windows 11 Editions: Home vs Pro vs Enterprise – Quick Overview

Edition Best For Key Advantages Home Consumers, casual users Modern UI, Windows Hello, essential security Pro Power users, small businesses BitLocker, Remote Desktop, Group Policy Enterprise Enterprises, IT environments Advanced security, MDM, Azure AD, update control

Windows 11 Editions – In-Depth Comparison of Features & Benefits

BitLocker Encryption

Windows 11 Home only offers basic device encryption. Pro and Enterprise editions include full BitLocker encryption, which supports drive selection, secure key management, and integration with TPM 2.0.

Benefits: BitLocker protects sensitive data if your device is lost or stolen.

Downsides: Only available in Pro and Enterprise editions; not ideal for users on Home.

Use case: Freelancers, professionals, and companies handling confidential information should consider BitLocker for extra data security.

Remote Desktop Support

Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise can host Remote Desktop sessions, ideal for remote IT access. Home can only connect to other machines but cannot host.

Benefits: Enables remote work and system administration without third-party tools.

Downsides: Home users can’t host sessions, limiting its usefulness in professional setups.

Use case: IT admins or remote workers accessing office machines from home will need Pro or Enterprise.

Group Policy Management

Pro and Enterprise users gain access to the Group Policy Editor, a must-have for customizing system behaviors across multiple users or devices. Home lacks this entirely.

Benefits: Centralized control over security, updates, user settings, and system behavior.

Downsides: Overhead and complexity for casual users.

Use case: IT departments needing to enforce policies across multiple machines benefit the most.

Domain Join & Azure AD Integration

Enterprise and Pro editions allow domain joining and Azure AD integration. This enables centralized login, policies, and remote management. Home users are limited to personal Microsoft accounts.

Benefits: Supports single sign-on and access to organization resources.

Downsides: Adds complexity for personal or home use.

Use case: Businesses using Office 365, Teams, and other Microsoft services gain seamless user management.

Pro and Enterprise editions let users defer and manage updates with Windows Update for Business. Enterprise users can also leverage Windows Autopatch for automatic system updates.

Benefits: Gives IT teams control over update timing and rollout.

Downsides: Home users must accept updates on Microsoft’s schedule.

Use case: Organizations preventing downtime during business hours or coordinating update rollouts across departments.

Enterprise-Level Security

Enterprise stands out with features like Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Credential Guard, and AppLocker. Pro includes Windows Information Protection and Defender Application Guard. Home only provides Windows Security and basic protection.

Benefits: Protects against malware, phishing, and unauthorized access at scale.

Downsides: Requires configuration and IT oversight.

Use case: Companies handling financial, medical, or legal data should choose Enterprise for maximum protection.

Licensing & Upgrade Paths

Windows 11 Home typically comes pre-installed on consumer PCs and costs $139. Upgrading to Pro costs around $99 or $199 for a full license. Enterprise requires volume licensing, typically through Microsoft 365 E3/E5 plans. Trial ISOs for Enterprise are available for 90 days.

Benefits: Scalable options from basic consumer use to full enterprise deployments.

Downsides: Volume licensing for Enterprise can’t be purchased casually by individuals.

Use case: A freelancer upgrading to Pro vs. an IT manager deploying Enterprise across 100 devices.

Gaming and Performance

All editions support the same core gaming features: Auto HDR, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and Xbox Game Bar. There is no gaming performance difference between editions.

Benefits: Smooth gaming performance across all versions.

Downsides: None; edition choice does not affect gaming.

Use case: Gamers are safe using Home, no need for Pro or Enterprise unless for non-gaming reasons.

TPM 2.0 & Secure Boot

All editions require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to install Windows 11. This ensures compliance with Microsoft’s system security baseline.

Benefits: Enforces modern security standards and helps protect from firmware attacks.

Downsides: Older PCs may not be compatible without TPM.

Use case: Any user aiming for compliance and modern protection; required for Windows 11 installation.

User Interface & Experience

All Windows 11 editions share the same design: centered taskbar, rounded corners, Snap Layouts, and Widgets. Users note a cleaner, more intuitive UI. Pro and Enterprise look and behave the same as Home from a visual standpoint; the differences lie under the hood.

Benefits: Consistent experience across all editions.

Downsides: No visual difference to highlight upgraded features.

Use case: Users upgrading from Home to Pro or Enterprise won’t face a learning curve.

Pricing & Licensing Overview

Edition Retail Price Notes Home $139 Consumer PCs default option Pro $199 or $99 upgrade Extra features for professionals and SMBs Enterprise Volume licensing (E3/E5) Subscription via Microsoft 365; trial available

Benefits: Flexible paths based on individual or business needs.

Downsides: Enterpriseis not accessible to individual buyers.

Use case: Home users needing advanced features can upgrade to Pro; businesses with centralized control needs should opt for Enterprise.

