Windows 11 Taskbar Gets ‘Copy & Search’ With KB5067109 Preview

Microsoft is testing a handy new way to search straight from the taskbar. The latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6982 (KB5067109) in the Dev Channel (25H2) introduces Copy & Search, a feature that lets you search copied text with one click.

Once you copy any text from a document or webpage, a small paste gleam appears in the taskbar’s search box. Click it, and the text instantly populates in the search field, no typing needed. The goal is speed and convenience, especially when researching or multitasking.

Image: Microsoft

To try it, copy text anywhere in Windows, look for the gleam in the taskbar’s search box, and click it to run the query. Microsoft says this will roll out gradually for Insiders who have the “Get the latest updates as they’re available” toggle turned on.

This same KB update also ships as Build 26120.6982 (24H2) for the Beta Channel, offering identical features and improvements.

You can check our dedicated articles about other updates from this build, including the new Voice Typing controls, improved Settings navigation, and Proactive Memory Diagnostics.