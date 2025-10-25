KB5067109 Brings 'Wait Time Before Acting' in Voice Typing for Copilot+PCs

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6982 (KB5067109) for version 25H2 brings more control to voice users in the Dev channel. On Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft has added a “Wait time before acting” setting to Voice Typing, letting you adjust how quickly spoken commands trigger actions.

You can now choose between timings ranging from Instant (0.1s) to Very Long (3.0s), perfect for users who pause between phrases or need better accuracy when dictating. Microsoft says this flexibility will help Voice Typing adapt to different speech speeds and reduce misinterpretations.

This change is part of Microsoft’s ongoing accessibility and Copilot+ improvements, aimed at making voice input more natural across devices.

Just like other Dev Channel features, it’s gradually rolling out to users who’ve opted in for the latest updates. The same improvements are also live in the Beta Channel under Build 26120.6982 (24H2) with the same KB patch.

Let’s not forget that the same update brings ‘Copy & Search’ to Taskbar. You’ll also find settings overhaul and device cards update, alonside new Proactive Memory diagonastic tool.

