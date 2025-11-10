Windows 11 to Soon Get Haptic Feedback Setting

Earlier today, we reported on Windows 11’s Snipping Tool getting an “Add Text” feature, citing PhantomOfEarth’s finding. The upcoming update would help annotate screenshots in a better way.

Now, the same tipster has revealed that Windows 11 will soon get new mouse “haptic signal” options in Settings. We generally associate haptic feedback with phones these days, but Microsoft is looking to change that narrative by bringing the support to its OS.

As seen in the screenshot below, the feature description reads, “Feel subtle vibrations when you snap windows, align objects, and more.” The setting has a slider to adjust the intensity of the haptic feedback. Apparently, it’s available for the MX Master 4.

Image credit: @Phantomofearth

Following up on Phantom’s finding, Zac Bowden from Windows Central added more about the feature in a report from earlier today. Bowden notes that his sources have confirmed that this feature is “designed to work with haptic trackpads.” The feature will apparently work in different scenarios, such as when you drag a file between two windows.

Per the report, the feature haptic feedback option will be optional. So, you can’t always turn it off if you don’t like your device vibrating.

All that said, the tipster hints that the feature is currently hidden in the latest Dev/Beta build. Unfortunately, it isn’t working as of now. Neither do we have any ID to share with you at this point to enable it.