Windows 11 Snipping Tool Gets “Add Text” Feature for Better Annotations

A handy upgrade

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Snipping tool feature image

Windows 11’s Snipping Tool is finally getting the ability to insert text when editing screenshots. The news comes via popular Windows tipster, @phantomofearth on X. The feature, possibly spotted in a recent Insider build, adds one of the most requested improvements to the built-in screenshotting tool.

Up until now, Snipping Tool only basic markup options like pen, highlighter, and shape tools. The new text insertion feature modernizes the experience. But, this one will be handy for many who rely on third-party tools like ShareX.

In a screen recording posted on X, the tipster shows how the feature works. And, from the looks of it, it’s pretty straightforward. The updated Snipping Tool interface includes a new “Text” button in the toolbar.

Video credit: PhantomOfEarth

You can simply click it to type directly on screenshots. As one can guess, other functions like moving the text and resizing it, changing fomts, picking colors for the font, everything is possible. For some who deals with annotations day in and out, this change is a lifesaver.

As if now, Microsoft hasn’t confirmed whether or when this update will roll out to masses. But, whenever it lands, we expect it for Insiders first. General users can expect the update in a future update.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

