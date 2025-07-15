Windows 11’s New Adaptive Energy Saver Now in Preview for Laptops and Tablets

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is rolling out an intelligent approach to battery saving in the latest Windows 11 Canary build. The new adaptive energy saver, which the company has been testing for a long time, is now available in preview for laptops and tablets, offering a more dynamic way to extend battery life beyond the current static percentage-based system.

Unlike the traditional battery saver that kicks in at a set battery level, say 20%, adaptive energy saver adjusts based on real-time power conditions and system load. That means your device might conserve energy even with plenty of battery left. The biggest change? It won’t dim your screen by default, which should appeal to anyone using a portable device in brighter environments.

Microsoft first acknowledged the feature weeks ago but said it wasn’t functioning correctly at the time. With Windows 11 build 27898, that’s changed. It’s now available as an opt-in setting under System > Power & Battery, though some Windows Insiders may find it toggled off automatically as part of Microsoft’s experimental settings rollout.

This comes just after Microsoft’s recent push to make Windows 11 more efficient on handheld gaming PCs. The timing suggests the company is serious about shedding its reputation for resource-hungry software on portable devices. For now, the adaptive saver is off by default, but if you’re running a preview build, you can give it a try.