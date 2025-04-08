With KB5055623, Windows 11 now finally lets users open folders in new tabs by default

The patch is now available to download and install.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft continues its commitment to refining the Windows 11 experience by releasing Insider Preview Build 22635.5170, or KB5055623, for the Beta Channel. This latest update introduces new features, enhancements, and fixes to improve beta testers’ usability and overall system stability.

One of the standout improvements in this build is the update to File Explorer, which now allows users to open folders in new tabs by default. This enhancement streamlines file management, making multitasking even more efficient. The update also addresses issues that previously led to crashes during file operations, ensuring a smoother user experience.

KB5055623 also addressed the Start menu. Improvements to grid and category views enhance navigation and accessibility. However, Microsoft has acknowledged known issues with the new Start menu views and encouraged testers to provide feedback for future refinements.

The build has one known issue: when right-clicking on an app, the “Start settings” context menu flashes before the app’s context menu appears.

However, the Redmond-based tech giant will most likely address it in the following patch.

You can read the patch’s full release notes.