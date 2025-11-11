Xbox Cloud Gaming Officially Launches in India

Microsoft has officially confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming has now launched in India. The announcement came earlier today, following multiple leaks that the service was coming to the region.

The service, part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allows users to stream and play hundreds of games directly from Microsoft’s Azure cloud servers, eliminating the need for high-end gaming consoles or PCs.

This launch makes India the 29th region to get official Xbox Cloud Gaming support. According to Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows PCs, Android and iOS devices, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV sticks. Players only need a stable internet connection and a compatible controller to access games.

The new service gives players access to Xbox’s extensive game library, including AAA titles, indie favorites, and day-one releases. That’s not all, cloud saves also sync across devices. In short, you can start a session on their console and continue on a phone or laptop.

With this rollout, India joins countries like the U.S., Japan, Australia, and Germany, where Xbox Cloud Gaming has been available for some time.

For now, Xbox Cloud Gaming in India will be available through Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, priced at ₹549 per month. You can head to xbox.com/play to start streaming today.

via: Windows Central