Xbox Controllers Drop to All-Time Low Price: Grab Yours for Just $49 on Amazon

If you’ve been waiting to grab an extra Xbox controller, now’s the perfect time. It appears that Microsoft is offloading its 2025 stock, and prices have never been lower. The Xbox Carbon Black Wireless Controller (and several color variants) is currently available for just $49 on Amazon. That’s a discount of $15 from the usual $64 price.

For the uninitiated, that’s even cheaper than Prime Day Deal, making this one of the best controller deals of the year. The controller seamlessly connects across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, iOS, Fire TV, and even VR headsets, making it one of the most versatile options out there.

Thanks to its 30-foot wireless range and low-latency Xbox Wireless protocol, it’s perfect for competitive gaming or casual co-op nights. The 2025 model refines what fans already love: a sleek matte finish that resists fingerprints, improved ergonomics, and textured grips for added control during long sessions.

You’ll also get up to 40 hours of battery life on two AAs, with the flexibility to switch to rechargeables if you prefer. At just $49, this is easily the best value you’ll find for a new Xbox controller this year. Whether you need a backup for guests or want to replace an older pad, this is the deal to jump on before it disappears.