Xbox Design Lab returns with more combos, slicker tools, and no returns/cancellations

Microsoft has quietly brought the Xbox Design Lab back online after nearly eight months of downtime. The site was taken down in December 2024 with a vague note about payment updates. Now, it’s back and ready for your wildest custom controller ideas.

The company announced the relaunch of Design Lab through the official Xbox account on X, with a banger teaser video alongside. You can check it out here.

If you’re unfamiliar, Xbox Design Lab lets players personalize their Xbox controllers with custom colors, textures, and components. You can mix and match parts for the Xbox Wireless Controller, the Elite Series 2, or even adaptive add-ons. Think of it like digital sneaker design, only it ends in plastic and rubber instead of leather and laces.

Microsoft says there are now more design combinations than ever. Most of the platform looks the same, but it gets the job done. There’s also a prompt to visit the Xbox Gear Shop, though oddly, that site’s currently down.

As for support, you’ll have to email [email protected] if something goes south. A small but important reminder: once you confirm a controller order, there’s no going back.

Since each piece is made to your specs, Microsoft doesn’t offer any returns or cancellations. Having said that, if you’ve been waiting to build your dream controller, now’s the time.

Article feature image source: Xbox Design Lab