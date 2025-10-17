Xbox Free Play Days Brings F1 25, Hell Let Loose, and More with Discounts This Weekend

Microsoft is back with another Xbox Free Play Days lineup, featuring F1 25, Everspace, Hell Let Loose, The Stone of Madness, and Ra Ra Boom. The event runs from October 16 through October 19, giving players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC plenty to dive into.

EA’s F1 25 leads the lineup and is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members. The latest entry in the Formula One series offers a free trial that includes My Team mode and the third chapter of Braking Point. Plus, players can enjoy a 2XP weekend, whether they’re trying the trial or already own the game.

Also part of the Game Pass lineup is Everspace, available through Xbox Play Anywhere. This action-packed space shooter blends roguelike gameplay with a rich story and visually stunning environments, making every run through the galaxy a fresh experience.

Meanwhile, Hell Let Loose joins the Free Play Days for All list, meaning anyone with an Xbox account can play. You won’t need Xbox Game Pass. Next up, The World War II shooter drops players into massive 100-player battles across historical European and North African battlefields.

Two more games, The Stone of Madness and Ra Ra Boom, offer timed trials for all players. The former lets you sneak through an 18th-century Spanish monastery in a real-time tactical stealth adventure, while Ra Ra Boom delivers 4-player co-op brawling fun, perfect for couch gaming sessions.