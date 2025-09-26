Record Your Screen with Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Want to capture your gameplay or screen without extra software? The Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 makes it simple. This guide is the perfect place to learn how to record step by step.

How to Record With Xbox Game Bar?

1. Open Xbox Game Bar

Start by making sure the tool is enabled and ready to launch.

Press Windows + G on your keyboard. If the overlay does not appear, open Settings. Go to Gaming > Xbox Game Bar and toggle it on.



For a more in-depth walkthrough of the launch process, take a look at this full guide on how to open Xbox Game Bar.

2. Access the Capture Widget

Next, bring up the capture controls you will use to record.

In the overlay, look for the Capture widget. If it is missing, click the Widgets menu. Select Capture from the list.



If Xbox Game Bar is missing on your computer, you can follow this detailed guide on how to install Xbox Game Bar and get it set up quickly.

3. Start Recording

Now you can begin capturing your screen or gameplay.

Click the Record button (circle icon).

Or press Windows + Alt + R to begin instantly. Confirm recording has started by checking the on-screen timer.

4. Record Your Microphone

Enable your microphone if you want to add voice commentary.

Locate the Microphone button in the Capture widget. Click once to turn on voice recording. Click again if you want to mute the mic.

5. Stop the Recording

When you are finished, use these steps to end the session.

Press Windows + Alt + R again. Or click the Stop button in the status bar. Wait a moment for the file to save in Videos > Captures.

Problems stopping or saving your recordings can often be fixed by resetting the app. Check out this guide on how to reset Xbox Game Bar to restore its default settings.

6. Find and Share Your Clips

Finally, locate your saved videos and prepare them for sharing.

Open the Gallery tab in Xbox Game Bar. Or go to This PC > Videos > Captures.

Trim, rename, or share the clip as needed.

Why Xbox Game Bar Recording Works Well

Xbox Game Bar is built into Windows, so there is no need for extra software. It uses your system GPU for smooth performance and saves clips in MP4 format for easy sharing.

FAQs

How do I record the last 30 seconds with Xbox Game Bar? Press Windows + Alt + G to capture the last 30 seconds of gameplay if background recording is enabled. Can I record my desktop with Xbox Game Bar? Yes, but it works best with apps and games. Some protected content may not be recorded. Where are Xbox Game Bar recordings saved? By default they are stored in This PC > Videos > Captures. You can change the location in Xbox Game Bar settings. Can I set a maximum recording length? Yes. Open Xbox Game Bar settings, go to Capturing, and set a recording time limit.

Conclusion

Xbox Game Bar is a convenient way to record directly on Windows 11. With quick shortcuts and built-in sharing, it is an efficient tool for creating clips whenever you need them. If you ever decide you no longer need the feature, here is how to disable Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11.

Prefer to remove it completely instead of disabling it? Follow this step by step guide on how to uninstall Xbox Game Bar.