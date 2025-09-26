How to Uninstall Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 Easily

Windows 11 » How To

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox Game Bar how to uninstall

Uninstalling Xbox Game Bar can free up resources and declutter your system. Here are the main ways to remove it completely.

Table of contents

How to Remove Xbox Game Bar from Windows 11?

1. Uninstall from Settings

You can remove the app quickly from the Settings menu.

  1. Press Windows + I to open Settings.
  2. Select Apps from the left menu.
  3. Click Installed apps.
    installed apps settings
  4. Type Xbox Game Bar in the search bar.
  5. Click the three dots next to it and choose Uninstall.
    uninstall settings

This is the simplest method for most users. If you later decide you want it back, you can follow this guide on how to install Xbox Game Bar.

2. Remove Using PowerShell

For more control, you can uninstall it through PowerShell.

  1. Press the Windows key, type PowerShell, and choose Run as administrator.
    Powershell - mpengine.dll
  2. Enter this command and press Enter:
    Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.XboxGamingOverlay | Remove-AppxPackage
  3. Wait until the process finishes.

PowerShell ensures Xbox Game Bar is removed at the system level.

3. Uninstall with Command Prompt

Another option is to use Command Prompt and the Windows Package Manager.

  1. Open Command Prompt as administrator.
    cmd - run as admin
  2. Type this command and press Enter:
    winget uninstall Microsoft.XboxGamingOverlay
  3. Confirm when prompted.

This method uses the Windows Package Manager to handle removal. Once reinstalled, you can learn how to open Xbox Game Bar and configure it again.

FAQs

Can I reinstall Xbox Game Bar after uninstalling?

Yes. You can reinstall it anytime from the Microsoft Store.

Will removing Xbox Game Bar affect my games?

No. Your games will still run normally, but you will lose overlay features like recording and widgets.

Is Xbox Game Bar necessary on Windows 11?

No. It is optional and can be safely removed if you do not use its features.

What happens if Xbox Game Bar does not uninstall?

If the app remains, try rerunning the PowerShell or Command Prompt commands as administrator, then restart your PC.

Conclusion

Removing Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 is straightforward using Settings, PowerShell, or Command Prompt. If you do not rely on its overlay features, uninstalling it can improve performance and reduce background activity. To better understand its functionality before removing it, you can read more about how to record with Xbox Game Bar.

More about the topics: xbox

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages