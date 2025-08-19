Xbox Game Pass August Wave 2 Adds Gears of War: Reloaded, Dragon Age: The Veilguard & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has confirmed a fresh lineup of titles heading to Xbox Game Pass this month, with some heavy hitters leading the charge. As revealed ahead of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, fans can look forward to new releases, remasters, and beloved RPGs making their way to the subscription service.

First of all, you’ve the Blacksmith Master (PC) and Void/Breaker (PC) kicking off the wave. Blacksmith Master lets players manage their own medieval workshop, while Void/Breaker brings fast-paced roguelite FPS action against a relentless AI opponent.

On August 20, the quirky Goat Simulator Remastered arrives with upgraded visuals and DLC included. That same day, the fan-favorite Persona 4 Golden lands on console, cloud, and PC, offering a coming-of-age journey packed with mystery and heartwarming friendships.

Herdling, a day-one title on August 21, tasks players with leading adorable creatures on an alpine adventure filled with challenges. Fast forward to August 26, Gears of War: Reloaded will be available. This Unreal Engine-powered remaster of the original blockbuster includes all post-launch content, new optimizations, and bonus campaign material.

Just two days later, Dragon Age: The Veilguard joins through EA Play, inviting fans into a new chapter of the acclaimed RPG saga. For those who missed it, Heretic + Hexen is also now available, bringing back two classics in enhanced form.

Not everything stays forever, though. By August 31, games like Borderlands 3, Sea of Stars, and This War of Mine: Final Cut will leave the library. Xbox reminds players they can purchase favorites with a discount before they disappear.