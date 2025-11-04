Xbox Game Pass November Wave 1 Brings Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and More

Microsoft has kicked off November with a packed first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles, and as usual this one has got something for everyone.

First u, you’ve Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which launches November 14, despite all the rumors we have been hearing about early debut. It sill release as a day-one Xbox Game Pass release on Cloud, Console, and PC. The game features a co-op campaign, featuring 16 multiplayer maps, and the next eerie chapter in Round-Based Zombies set in the Dark Aether universe.

Next up, Dead Static Drive launches November 5. Dubbed “Grand Theft Cthulhu,” this indie road-trip horror game mixes Eldritch unease with 1980s Americana. The game puts players on a haunting journey through small-town nightmares.

Other games joining the Xbox Game Pass in early November

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Nov 5)

Egging On (Nov 6)

Whiskerwood (Nov 6)

Voidtrain (Nov 7)

Great God Grove (Nov 11)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Nov 11)

Pigeon Simulator (Nov 11)

Relic Hunters Legend (Nov 12)

Winter Burrow (Nov 12)

Besides announcing new games joining early this month, the company also detailed that five games will leave Game Pass on November 15. Check the list here.