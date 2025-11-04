S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 & Frostpunk Among Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass Mid-November

Five games exit this month

If you’re a fan of S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, there’s some bad news. The post-apocalyptic shooter is leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, on November 15, alongside a few other games. Microsoft has confirmed the first batch of removals for November 2025, and while the list isn’t long, it includes some familiar favorites.

Here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 15:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 fans might want to have that one last trip through the Zone before it’s gone. The game’s eerie atmosphere and tough survival theme made it one of the most immersive Game Pass titles this year.

Next up, Frostpunk players will also see their city-building challenge disappear soon. The good news is that there’s a sequel, Frostpunk 2, is available on Xbox Game Pass. So, you won’t be missing the OG.

Moving on, Football Manager 2026 drops today on Xbox Game Pass and gives chance to those who will be missing Football Manager 2024 starting November 15.

Moreover, there’s always a chance that these games might get readded to the Game Pass library, but for now, they’re leaving. So, did you play any of the leaving games? If yes, which one is your favorite? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

