Xbox Game Pass October 2025 Wave 2 Adds The Outer Worlds 2, Football Manager 26 & More

Microsoft has unveiled a fresh lineup of new and returning games joining Xbox Game Pass between late October and early November 2025. You can get your hands on RPG hits to simulation classics. Take a look at some popular games and DLCs comibg to Game Pass soon.

New Games Coming to Game Pass in Late October & Early November

First, you’ve The Outer Worlds 2, which releases on October 29 for Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The long-awaited sequel from Obsidian Entertainment offers sci-fi world with new colonies, weapons, and crew members. If you pre-order the Premium Upgrade Edition will also get five days of early access and two future DLC packs.

A day earlier, Halls of Torment brings survival action, on October 28. Meanwhile, PowerWash Simulator 2 launches on Xbox Game Pass on October 23. You can expect fresh tools, multiplayer modes, and soapy new maps. The same day, Bounty Star launches, giving you access to mech combat with base-building and farming systems.

If you are a PC player, keep an eye on Super Fantasy Kingdom, which drops on October 24. Whereas, Football Manager 26 and its Console Edition joins Game Pass Uktimate and PC Game Pass on November 4. Built on the Unity engine, this year’s management simulator boasts a redesigned interface and immersive matchday presentation.

On the same day, 1000xResist debuts with a narrative sci-fi adventure set in a world ruled by an alien disease.

DLCs and Ongoing Content

Microsoft is also keeping its existing titles fresh. Minecraft: SoulSteel adds a timed dungeon-crawling challenge, while Sea of Thieves: Season 17 Act 3 launches new raids and fort battles. In addition, Albion Online players can claim an exclusive Game Pass reward bundle starting October 30.

While many are joining, a few are also leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. Games like Jusant, Metal Slug Tactics, and Return to Monkey Island will leave the Game Pass library on October 31. So, if you’re playing one of these games, don’t forget to wrap them up soon.