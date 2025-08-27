Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Core & Standard Can Enjoy Cloud Gaming Now
More freedom for players
Microsoft is giving Xbox Insiders more ways to play. Xbox Game Pass Core and Standard members can now use Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to stream even more titles.
The new preview lets users access both cloud-playable games included with their subscription and select owned games that support cloud play.
Getting started is pretty straightforward:
- Sign in to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a supported device
- From the Home Screen, browse the available game catalog
Insiders can also enable preview features on browsers or TVs. To do this:
- Visit xbox.com/play or use the Xbox app on a supported TV
- Select your account, go to Settings, then under Account, toggle on preview features
PC games arrive for Game Pass Core and Standard
In a first for Core and Standard subscribers, Xbox is testing access to select PC versions of games. This expansion means players can now switch between console, Windows PCs, or even handheld devices running Windows.
To explore PC titles:
- Download and open the Xbox PC app
- Sign in, then select the Game Pass tab to view your library
It’s worth noting that the update is designed to make Game Pass more versatile. Whether on console, PC, or cloud, players now have a extensive library that adapts to their preferred screen.
