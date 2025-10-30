Xbox October 2025 Update: Faster Downloads, Advanced Shader Delivery & More

As Xbox wraps up October, it’s rolling out one of its biggest monthly updates yet. The company says it’s doubling down on its promise to make gaming “seamless, personalized, and rewarding,” whether you’re playing at home, on the go, or in the cloud.

The highlight of this update is the new Advanced Shader Delivery system, which is now rolling out for ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. This apparently cuts down game load times and power usage.

With this update, supported titles can now preload shaders during download, making them launch up to 10 times faster on first play. It also helps conserve battery by optimizing how graphics data is processed.

Here’s the list of currently supported games Advanced Shader Delivery:

Supported TitlesSupported Titles
Ark Survival AscendedAvowed
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
ControlDead Island 2
Deep Rock GalacticFarming Simulator 25
ForspokenFinal Fantasy XVI
Forza Horizon 5Forza Motorsport
Gears of War: ReloadedGears Tactics
Grounded 2Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
Lies of PMetro Exodus
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024Monster Hunter Rise
Persona 3 ReloadResident Evil 2 (2019)
Resident Evil 3S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Sea of ThievesSniper Elite: Resistance
South of MidnightThe Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster
Ninja Gaiden 4The Callisto Protocol
The Outer Worlds 2Silent Hill f
KeeperHogwarts Legacy

On the PC front, the Xbox app now offers faster download speeds and smarter bandwidth management. According to Microsoft, improvements to the app’s download engine let it better utilize your internet connection, which reducing slowdowns and improving overall responsiveness.

Image: Microsoft

Xbox now supports wired USB mice and keyboards across more titles, alongside over 230 games with touch controls and 130 with mouse and keyboard support on the cloud. New additions include:

Mouse & Keyboard SupportTouch Support
ABRISS – build to destroyKeeper
Cozy DesignerImmortals of Aveum
Hatsune Miku – The Planet of WonderTales of Kenzera: ZAU
Pool Slide StoryMeow Moments: Celebrating Geeks & Athletes
The ThaumaturgePost Trauma

Console players aren’t left out either. Xbox Game Hubs now feature two new modules, one showing the latest official updates from developers, and another surfacing Game Pass in-game perks. These additions make it easier to stay connected with game news and exclusive content.

Lastly, Xbox’s Stream Your Own Game library continues to grow, now crossing 1,000+ supported titles. Recent cloud additions include the following:

TitlesTitles
Agatha Christie – Death on the NileAlphadia III
Baki Hanma: Blood ArenaBio Block
Bratz Rhythm & StyleBrews & Bastards
Car Mechanic Shop SimulatorCreepy Redneck Dinosaur Mansion 3
Deep Rock Galactic SurvivorDetective Dotson
Double DangerousDragon Ruins
DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to PartyEchoes of the Plum Grove
Firefighting Simulator IgniteFormula Legends
Giant RushGreen Soldiers Heroes: Extreme Bikers
Heian City StoryHollow Knight: Silksong
Hotel BarcelonaInk Enigma: Hidden Object Challenges
KairoboticaKarma: The Dark World
Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & BooksMoon Mystery
NBA BounceNicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
OtherwarOverpowered 1 – Mars Infestation
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the SevenSilent Hill f
Slime Rancher 2Sokocat: Islands – Remastered
Totally Normal Journey: The Interactive MusicalTrain Sim World 6

