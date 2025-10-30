Xbox October 2025 Update: Faster Downloads, Advanced Shader Delivery & More

New handhelds, faster downloads, and hundreds of cross-play and retro titles

As Xbox wraps up October, it’s rolling out one of its biggest monthly updates yet. The company says it’s doubling down on its promise to make gaming “seamless, personalized, and rewarding,” whether you’re playing at home, on the go, or in the cloud.

The highlight of this update is the new Advanced Shader Delivery system, which is now rolling out for ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. This apparently cuts down game load times and power usage.

With this update, supported titles can now preload shaders during download, making them launch up to 10 times faster on first play. It also helps conserve battery by optimizing how graphics data is processed.

Here’s the list of currently supported games Advanced Shader Delivery:

Supported Titles Supported Titles Ark Survival Ascended Avowed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Control Dead Island 2 Deep Rock Galactic Farming Simulator 25 Forspoken Final Fantasy XVI Forza Horizon 5 Forza Motorsport Gears of War: Reloaded Gears Tactics Grounded 2 Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Lies of P Metro Exodus Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Monster Hunter Rise Persona 3 Reload Resident Evil 2 (2019) Resident Evil 3 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Sea of Thieves Sniper Elite: Resistance South of Midnight The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remaster Ninja Gaiden 4 The Callisto Protocol The Outer Worlds 2 Silent Hill f Keeper Hogwarts Legacy

On the PC front, the Xbox app now offers faster download speeds and smarter bandwidth management. According to Microsoft, improvements to the app’s download engine let it better utilize your internet connection, which reducing slowdowns and improving overall responsiveness.

Image: Microsoft

Xbox now supports wired USB mice and keyboards across more titles, alongside over 230 games with touch controls and 130 with mouse and keyboard support on the cloud. New additions include:

Mouse & Keyboard Support Touch Support ABRISS – build to destroy Keeper Cozy Designer Immortals of Aveum Hatsune Miku – The Planet of Wonder Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Pool Slide Story Meow Moments: Celebrating Geeks & Athletes The Thaumaturge Post Trauma

Console players aren’t left out either. Xbox Game Hubs now feature two new modules, one showing the latest official updates from developers, and another surfacing Game Pass in-game perks. These additions make it easier to stay connected with game news and exclusive content.

Lastly, Xbox’s Stream Your Own Game library continues to grow, now crossing 1,000+ supported titles. Recent cloud additions include the following: