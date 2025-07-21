Xbox PC App Update Brings Cloud Console Games and Cross-Device Play History

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

July-Wire-MRUEcosystemView-f73af609df5d809aebb5-1536x864

Xbox is quietly making cloud gaming feel a lot more natural on PC. A new update for Xbox Insiders now brings console games that are playable via the cloud directly into the Xbox PC app’s Library. That means you can now see everything available to stream, even console-only titles, from one place.

This change also comes with something players have been asking for: cross-device play history. The Xbox app will now show the games you’ve played recently, whether that was on a console, PC, or a Windows handheld.

Instead of just surfacing what you touched last on the current device, it pulls from your entire activity across the Xbox ecosystem and drops it all into a single tile. This makes it easier to jump back into whatever you were playing last, wherever that was.

The updated Library includes a new filter to show only cloud-compatible console games. If you’ve been relying on Xbox Cloud Gaming to squeeze in a few minutes of play on different screens, this finally ties it all together.

Microsoft says this is part of a larger push to make your Xbox games and preferences follow you naturally, no matter the device. For now, the features are only live for Insiders, but it’s a strong hint at what the future Xbox experience might feel like across PC, handheld, and console.

Rishaj Upadhyay

