Xbox plans big showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Xbox will take the stage at Tokyo Game Show 2025 later this month, bringing a mix of Japan-first reveals, partner updates, and a rare chance for fans across Asia to go hands-on with new hardware.

The broadcast kicks off on Thursday, September 25 at 7 p.m. JST (3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. UK). Players can tune in worldwide through Xbox and TGS channels, with streams in multiple languages including Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese, Arabic, and more.

Accessibility options such as Japanese Sign Language, ASL, and audio descriptions in English and Japanese will also be available.

For the first time in Asia, fans attending TGS can try Ninja Gaiden 4, a next-gen continuation of the legendary action series. Xbox is also letting players get hands-on with the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, the new handhelds co-developed with ASUS, at the Republic of Gamers booth.

Bethesda is joining the showcase too, teaming up with Infolens Geek Shop to sell exclusive Fallout, Starfield, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion merchandise, including items that have never been released in Japan.

How to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2025

The show will stream live on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, and regional channels such as Xbox Japan, Xbox Korea, and Xbox ANZ. A full recap will go live on Xbox Wire immediately after the event, followed by localized summaries.

With a neon-street-inspired design aesthetic and a lineup aimed at highlighting Asian creativity, this year’s Xbox Tokyo Game Show showcase looks set to be a global draw, whether you’re in Tokyo or tuning in from afar.