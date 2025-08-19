Xbox Unveils Big Lineup at Gamescom 2025, Including Fallout TV Show Teaser

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox has officially revealed a massive slate of announcements at Gamescom 2025’s Opening Night Live, headlined by a surprise teaser for the second season of the Fallout TV show. The showcase also featured blockbuster game reveals, expansions, and fresh trailers across some of Xbox’s biggest franchises.

Kicking off the event, fans got their first extended look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, showcasing its new co-op Campaign, along with glimpses of Multiplayer and Zombies. The game launches on November 14 and will be available day one on Game Pass.

Following that, The Outer Worlds 2 received a new trailer focused on its Companion characters, while Ninja Gaiden 4 debuted a story trailer introducing fresh weapons, enemies, and characters.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants was another highlight, with a gameplay trailer teasing the Rome-based DLC expansion arriving September 4. Double Fine also showed off Keeper, its emotional, otherworldly adventure releasing on October 17.

Meanwhile, Blizzard lifted the curtain on World of Warcraft: Midnight, the next chapter in its ongoing Worldsoul Saga, featuring a new Housing system and Void vs. Light storyline.

Not to be left out, Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition is expanding to PlayStation 5 later this year, alongside the Dynasties of the East DLC for all platforms. Fans of classic shooters also got good news with the announcement of Heretic + Hexen in an enhanced edition.

Overall, Xbox’s Gamescom 2025 showcase delivered something for nearly every kind of player. With more gameplay, interviews, and reveals promised across the two-day Xbox Broadcast, the event is only just getting started.