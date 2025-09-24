Xbox vs PlayStation vs Steam: Which Platform Users Play More Game Titles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Have you ever thought about on which platform users tend to play more games? Is it Xbox or PlayStation or Steam? Well, a new report suggests Xbox players are play more games per month than those using PlayStation or Steam.

The report was published by UK-based Ampere Analysis, which found that Xbox users played an average of 5.7 titles in August 2025, compared with 4.5 on Steam and 3.7 on PlayStation. The report also points to Xbox Game Pass as the main reason for it.

The report further notes that Xbox players tend to spend less time per game. The amount of time Xbox players spend on playing games changes around major releases. Call of Duty is the standout example of this. During launch months, Xbox players log heavy hours in the shooter, before trying something else again in following months.

According to the data, 42% of all Xbox playtime in August was on Game Pass titles. That number bumped up to about 50% during Call of Duty launch periods, showing the service’s pull even when blockbuster games dominate.

Louise Woolridge, analyst at Ampere Analysis, explains:

Game Pass is a strong driver behind the high game consumption of Xbox users. As of August 2025, there are more than 500 unique titles available to console users of Game Pass. Although this is considerably fewer than PlayStation Plus Premium, which offers just under 1,000 games, Game Pass subscribers are far more active across the available titles. On average, PlayStation users play two fewer games each month compared to Xbox users – and this has been the case since Ampere tracking began in August 2022.

Ampere Analysis concludes the report saying that in the longrun the trend might change, but the latest data shows the value proposition of Xbox Game Pass. If you don’t have Xbox Game Pass yet, grab it from here.

Via: XboxEra