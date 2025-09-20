Microsoft increases US prices of Xbox Series X|S consoles again

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re an Xbox fan and live in the US, there’s some bad news coming in for you. And it’s about prices of Xbox Series X|S consoles, yet again. Back in May, Microsoft officially announced first round of pricing increase for these consoles across several markets. The company then cited global economic pressure behind the decision.

Well, guess what? Microsoft has announced yet another price hike for Xbox Series X and S consoles, but only in the United States. In total, this is the second hike for this year.

Microsoft confirmed that starting October 3, 2025, new retail prices will take effect for both the Xbox Series S and X. So, what the increased prices look like? First of all, the entry-level Xbox Series S (512GB) will now cost $399.99, while the Series S (1TB) will bump to $449.99.

For those looking for at high-end gaming, the Xbox Series X Digital will be priced at $599.99, with the standard Series X moving up to $649.99. The top-tier 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition takes the biggest price jump; it’ll cost $799.99 starting October 3rd.

It’s important to note that Microsoft says controllers and headsets will not see a price change. That’s not all; if you live in other regions than the US, the increased price of Xbox consoles won’t affect you.

When Microsoft announced initial price hike for consoles this year, it also bumped up the pricing of accessories, controllers, and its first-party games. However, Microsoft decided not to raise the price of its first-party game, OuterWorlds 2, although it said the game would launch at updated $79.99 price. Speaking of consoles, Sony also bumped up the prices of each PS5 models by $50 last month.