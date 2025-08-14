Xbox’s Latest "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" Sale Is Live Until August 19

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is running a time-limited promotion that could help Xbox players grab twice the fun for the same price, but there’s a small catch.

As spotted by TrueAchiements, the “Buy One, Get One Free” offer is part of the ongoing Simulator Sale on the Xbox marketplace. You won’t find it on the web store; it’s buried in the “Deals” section on Xbox consoles.

While it sounds generous, the usual trade-off applies; most games are listed at their full retail price during this offer. In some cases, you might find steeper discounts if you buy them individually in other sales.

That said, with prices ranging from £4.19 to £64.99, you still have the opportunity to snag a bargain if you choose wisely.

Here’s the full lineup of games included in the deal:

SnowRunner

Bus Simulator 21

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Top Gun: Maverick Edition

House Flipper

MudRunner

Park Beyond Complete Edition

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition

Drug Dealer Simulator

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Construction Simulator

Gas Station Simulator and Airstrip DLC Bundle

Moonshine Inc

Tram Simulator Urban Transit

Police Shootout

Thief Simulator 2

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021

Deadliest Catch: The Game

Orbit Industries

Simulator Pack: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders

Weedcraft Inc & Moonshine Inc – Risky Business Bundle

Liftoff: Drone Racing

Crossroads Inn

Mini Madness

Treasure Hunter Simulator

Giant Machines 2017

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Stunt Sets DLC

Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition

Dreamland Farm

Pro Gymnast Simulator

Heliborne

My Universe: Interior Designer

Cooking

My Universe: My Baby

Sledders

Creatura

Amelia’s Garden

Tin Can

Fly Corp

My Universe: School Teacher

Arena Renovation

Bartender Hustle

Weedcraft Inc + Moonshine Inc + Big Pharma – Chemistry Tycoons Bundle

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – The Official Videogame

Construction Simulator 3

Ace Combat 7 (Standard)

Terraformers: Deluxe Bundle

Ship Graveyard Simulator

I Am Your President

Barn Finders

Weedcraft Inc + Crossroads Inn – Weed and Greet Bundle

Ship Graveyard 2 Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Dress Code DLC

Police Patrol Simulator

Weedcraft Inc + Heliborne – Fly High Bundle

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Other Editions)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service CyberFunk DLC

Construction Simulator 2

Gray Dawn

Expedition: A MudRunner Game

My Cozy Room

The promotion runs until August 19, 2025. Therefore, you have a few days to decide which simulators deserve a spot in your library, and which you’re happy to grab for free.

We’d love to hear what you decided to pick. Don’t forget to drop your selections in the comments below.