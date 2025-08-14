Xbox’s Latest "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" Sale Is Live Until August 19
Hurry up!
Microsoft is running a time-limited promotion that could help Xbox players grab twice the fun for the same price, but there’s a small catch.
As spotted by TrueAchiements, the “Buy One, Get One Free” offer is part of the ongoing Simulator Sale on the Xbox marketplace. You won’t find it on the web store; it’s buried in the “Deals” section on Xbox consoles.
While it sounds generous, the usual trade-off applies; most games are listed at their full retail price during this offer. In some cases, you might find steeper discounts if you buy them individually in other sales.
That said, with prices ranging from £4.19 to £64.99, you still have the opportunity to snag a bargain if you choose wisely.
Here’s the full lineup of games included in the deal:
- SnowRunner
- Bus Simulator 21
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Top Gun: Maverick Edition
- House Flipper
- MudRunner
- Park Beyond Complete Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad
- Construction Simulator
- Gas Station Simulator and Airstrip DLC Bundle
- Moonshine Inc
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit
- Police Shootout
- Thief Simulator 2
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Deadliest Catch: The Game
- Orbit Industries
- Simulator Pack: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders
- Weedcraft Inc & Moonshine Inc – Risky Business Bundle
- Liftoff: Drone Racing
- Crossroads Inn
- Mini Madness
- Treasure Hunter Simulator
- Giant Machines 2017
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Stunt Sets DLC
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Dreamland Farm
- Pro Gymnast Simulator
- Heliborne
- My Universe: Interior Designer
- Cooking
- My Universe: My Baby
- Sledders
- Creatura
- Amelia’s Garden
- Tin Can
- Fly Corp
- My Universe: School Teacher
- Arena Renovation
- Bartender Hustle
- Weedcraft Inc + Moonshine Inc + Big Pharma – Chemistry Tycoons Bundle
- Monster Energy Supercross 2 – The Official Videogame
- Construction Simulator 3
- Ace Combat 7 (Standard)
- Terraformers: Deluxe Bundle
- Ship Graveyard Simulator
- I Am Your President
- Barn Finders
- Weedcraft Inc + Crossroads Inn – Weed and Greet Bundle
- Ship Graveyard 2 Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Dress Code DLC
- Police Patrol Simulator
- Weedcraft Inc + Heliborne – Fly High Bundle
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Other Editions)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service CyberFunk DLC
- Construction Simulator 2
- Gray Dawn
- Expedition: A MudRunner Game
- My Cozy Room
The promotion runs until August 19, 2025. Therefore, you have a few days to decide which simulators deserve a spot in your library, and which you’re happy to grab for free.
We’d love to hear what you decided to pick. Don’t forget to drop your selections in the comments below.
