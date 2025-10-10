You Can Now Crop Pictures Directly in OneNote for Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is rolling out a new OneNote feature that lets users crop images directly within the app. You won’t need any third-party editors to crop the images. The long-requested tool is now available to Microsoft 365 Insiders on OneNote for Windows Version 2509 (Build 19323.10000) or later.

Previously, users had to open separate apps to trim screenshots or remove unwanted areas before pasting them back into notes. With this update, you can stay in OneNote and keep your workspace focused and organized.

How to crop pictures in OneNote

Here’s how the new cropping tool works:

Open OneNote on Windows and select any image or insert a new one. Go to Picture Format > Crop to drag and trim the image with your mouse. For more control, choose Picture Format > Crop with Keyboard and adjust using arrow keys. Press Enter or click outside the image to save changes instantly.

Image: Microsoft

Cropped images are viewable on Mac, Android, iOS, and web, though cropping itself currently works only on Windows. According to the OneNote team, this feature was built directly from user feedback.

Microsoft encourages more suggestions through the Help > Feedback menu inside OneNote. If you’re part of the Microsoft 365 Insider program, make sure your OneNote app is up to date to try it now.