You Can Now Use AI Agents to Generate Code in Microsoft Power Apps

Microsoft is rolling out a major evolution for Power Apps by introducing generative pages that blend AI coding agents with enterprise-grade infrastructure.

The update, now available in preview for users across North America, brings a new kind of speed and flexibility to low-code development. This will help teams build fully functional apps just by describing what they want.

Unveiled at Microsoft Build 2025, the agent-first experience rewrites how apps are designed. Instead of dragging and dropping pre-built components, Power Apps now lets developers collaborate directly with AI agents to generate pages written in React code.

Now, with AI-native capabilities, Power Apps gives users a new starting point. You can simply describe the app, upload a sketch if needed, choose your Dataverse tables, and the app is built for you, instantly. The code can be viewed, refined, or even adjusted by saying things like “add a search bar” or “make this dark mode.”

Behind the AI tools is the same enterprise infrastructure that makes Power Apps a favorite for IT teams. Here, we’re talking about Microsoft Entra ID, role-based access control, full audit trails, DLP policies, and ALM pipelines.

Apps generated via AI remain portable and extensible, free from vendor lock-in. They are also built on Microsoft’s open technology stack with full Dataverse integration. With the preview phase expanding globally soon, Microsoft Power Apps is setting the tone for AI-powered development.