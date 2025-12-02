15+ New Titles are Coming to Xbox Game Pass — Check Details Here

Microsoft has kicked off December with a packed month of Xbox Game Pass drops. But, sadly, five titles are leaving the service in two batches. Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep, and Wildfrost will leave on December 15. Whereas, Carrion and Hell Let Loose will leave on December 31. As those head out, a fresh lineup of day-one releases, previews, indies, and major franchises land throughout the month. You can check the full December lineup below:

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2025

Title Release Date Platforms Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Available Now Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X Monster Train 2 December 3 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X Spray Paint Simulator December 3 Cloud, Console, PC 33 Immortals (Game Preview) December 4 Cloud, Console, PC Indiana Jones and the Great Circle December 4 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X Routine December 4 Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC A Game About Digging A Hole December 9 Cloud, Handheld, PC, Xbox Series X Death Howl December 9 Handheld, PC Dome Keeper December 9 Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC Mortal Kombat 1 December 10 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X Bratz: Rhythm & Style December 11 Cloud, Console, PC Marvel Cosmic Invasion December 1 Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC Total Chaos December (Available Now) Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X Young Suns (Game Preview) December (Available Now) Cloud, Console, PC Stellaris (Game Pass Essential) December 3 Cloud, Console, PC World War Z: Aftermath (Essential) December 3 Cloud, Console, PC Medieval Dynasty (Essential) December 3 Cloud, Console, PC

DLC & Game Updates

DLC / Update Date Platforms Sea of Thieves: Season 18 December 11 All Supported Platforms Dead by Daylight: Bone Chill Event December 9 All Supported Platforms Palworld: Home Sweet Home Update December 17 All Supported Platforms

In-Game Benefits (Game Pass Ultimate)

Benefit Availability Platforms PUBG Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor Pack Available Now Console Delta Force – Craft Your Precision Pack Available Now Xbox Series X The Crew Motorfest – Toyota Supra LBWK Edition Pack Available Now Cloud, Console, PC

