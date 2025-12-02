15+ New Titles are Coming to Xbox Game Pass — Check Details Here
Microsoft has kicked off December with a packed month of Xbox Game Pass drops. But, sadly, five titles are leaving the service in two batches. Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep, and Wildfrost will leave on December 15. Whereas, Carrion and Hell Let Loose will leave on December 31. As those head out, a fresh lineup of day-one releases, previews, indies, and major franchises land throughout the month. You can check the full December lineup below:
Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Platforms
|Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
|Available Now
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
|Monster Train 2
|December 3
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
|Spray Paint Simulator
|December 3
|Cloud, Console, PC
|33 Immortals (Game Preview)
|December 4
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|December 4
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
|Routine
|December 4
|Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
|A Game About Digging A Hole
|December 9
|Cloud, Handheld, PC, Xbox Series X
|Death Howl
|December 9
|Handheld, PC
|Dome Keeper
|December 9
|Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
|Mortal Kombat 1
|December 10
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
|Bratz: Rhythm & Style
|December 11
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Marvel Cosmic Invasion
|December 1
|Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
|Total Chaos
|December (Available Now)
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
|Young Suns (Game Preview)
|December (Available Now)
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Stellaris (Game Pass Essential)
|December 3
|Cloud, Console, PC
|World War Z: Aftermath (Essential)
|December 3
|Cloud, Console, PC
|Medieval Dynasty (Essential)
|December 3
|Cloud, Console, PC
DLC & Game Updates
|DLC / Update
|Date
|Platforms
|Sea of Thieves: Season 18
|December 11
|All Supported Platforms
|Dead by Daylight: Bone Chill Event
|December 9
|All Supported Platforms
|Palworld: Home Sweet Home Update
|December 17
|All Supported Platforms
In-Game Benefits (Game Pass Ultimate)
|Benefit
|Availability
|Platforms
|PUBG Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor Pack
|Available Now
|Console
|Delta Force – Craft Your Precision Pack
|Available Now
|Xbox Series X
|The Crew Motorfest – Toyota Supra LBWK Edition Pack
|Available Now
|Cloud, Console, PC
So, which games and DLC are you most excited for? Please let us know in the comments below.
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
User forum
0 messages