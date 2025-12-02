15+ New Titles are Coming to Xbox Game Pass — Check Details Here

Microsoft has kicked off December with a packed month of Xbox Game Pass drops. But, sadly, five titles are leaving the service in two batches. Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep, and Wildfrost will leave on December 15. Whereas, Carrion and Hell Let Loose will leave on December 31. As those head out, a fresh lineup of day-one releases, previews, indies, and major franchises land throughout the month. You can check the full December lineup below:

Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2025

TitleRelease DatePlatforms
Lost Records: Bloom & RageAvailable NowCloud, PC, Xbox Series X
Monster Train 2December 3Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
Spray Paint SimulatorDecember 3Cloud, Console, PC
33 Immortals (Game Preview)December 4Cloud, Console, PC
Indiana Jones and the Great CircleDecember 4Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
RoutineDecember 4Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
A Game About Digging A HoleDecember 9Cloud, Handheld, PC, Xbox Series X
Death HowlDecember 9Handheld, PC
Dome KeeperDecember 9Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
Mortal Kombat 1December 10Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
Bratz: Rhythm & StyleDecember 11Cloud, Console, PC
Marvel Cosmic InvasionDecember 1Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
Total ChaosDecember (Available Now)Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X
Young Suns (Game Preview)December (Available Now)Cloud, Console, PC
Stellaris (Game Pass Essential)December 3Cloud, Console, PC
World War Z: Aftermath (Essential)December 3Cloud, Console, PC
Medieval Dynasty (Essential)December 3Cloud, Console, PC

DLC & Game Updates

DLC / UpdateDatePlatforms
Sea of Thieves: Season 18December 11All Supported Platforms
Dead by Daylight: Bone Chill EventDecember 9All Supported Platforms
Palworld: Home Sweet Home UpdateDecember 17All Supported Platforms

In-Game Benefits (Game Pass Ultimate)

BenefitAvailabilityPlatforms
PUBG Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor PackAvailable NowConsole
Delta Force – Craft Your Precision PackAvailable NowXbox Series X
The Crew Motorfest – Toyota Supra LBWK Edition PackAvailable NowCloud, Console, PC

So, which games and DLC are you most excited for? Please let us know in the comments below.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

