5 Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 30

As we move into the final month of 2025, five games are bidding goodbye to Xbox Game Pass. Two of them come from Squarinix, while one comes from Outright Games, and one each from CI Games and Thunderful Publishing.

Here’s the list of games leaving on November 30:

Barbie Project Friendship

Lords of the Fallen

Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler II

SteamWorld Build

Although these games are leaving, 32 new games are joining Xbox Game Pass this week. At a glance, here are all of them:

Game Xbox Launch Date Primal Fray November 24 A.I.L.A November 25 Compadrone: Land Wars November 25 Delivery of Us November 25 KILL IT WITH FIRE! 2 November 25 Mudness Offroad & Buried Alive November 25 Project Motor Racing November 25 Terminator 2D: No Fate November 26 Brotherhood November 26 Dude, Where Is My Beer? November 26 King’s Justice November 26 Knight’s Quest November 26 Poko’s Arctic Quest November 26 Schildmaid MX November 26 Space Frontier November 26 Torii November 26 Delivery Driver Massacre November 27 Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil November 27 Quick Whiskers November 27 Snake.io November 27 Star Ores Inc. November 27 Street Racer Collection November 27 Aero Cosmos November 28 Bee Simulator: The Hive November 28 BucketCrusher November 28 El Coco November 28 Emoji Battlefield – Origins November 28 Habitat Shapes November 28 Keypybara November 28 Red Pippy November 28 Wild West: Hidden Objects November 28 I’m on Observation Duty 8 November 28

