5 Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 30

Xbox controller banner image

As we move into the final month of 2025, five games are bidding goodbye to Xbox Game Pass. Two of them come from Squarinix, while one comes from Outright Games, and one each from CI Games and Thunderful Publishing.

Here’s the list of games leaving on November 30:

  • Barbie Project Friendship
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Octopath Traveler II
  • SteamWorld Build

Although these games are leaving, 32 new games are joining Xbox Game Pass this week. At a glance, here are all of them:

GameXbox Launch Date
Primal FrayNovember 24
A.I.L.ANovember 25
Compadrone: Land WarsNovember 25
Delivery of UsNovember 25
KILL IT WITH FIRE! 2November 25
Mudness Offroad & Buried AliveNovember 25
Project Motor RacingNovember 25
Terminator 2D: No FateNovember 26
BrotherhoodNovember 26
Dude, Where Is My Beer?November 26
King’s JusticeNovember 26
Knight’s QuestNovember 26
Poko’s Arctic QuestNovember 26
Schildmaid MXNovember 26
Space FrontierNovember 26
ToriiNovember 26
Delivery Driver MassacreNovember 27
Garten of Banban 8: Anti DevilNovember 27
Quick WhiskersNovember 27
Snake.ioNovember 27
Star Ores Inc.November 27
Street Racer CollectionNovember 27
Aero CosmosNovember 28
Bee Simulator: The HiveNovember 28
BucketCrusherNovember 28
El CocoNovember 28
Emoji Battlefield – OriginsNovember 28
Habitat ShapesNovember 28
KeypybaraNovember 28
Red PippyNovember 28
Wild West: Hidden ObjectsNovember 28
I’m on Observation Duty 8November 28

