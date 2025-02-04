How to Fix the Acer Predator Sense Button if it's Not Working

Have you tried using the button in a combination with the Fn key?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner To fix various driver issues on your PC, you will need a dedicated tool to find the freshest and the original drivers. You can use PC HelpSoft Driver Updater to do it in 3 easy steps: Download PC HelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Right-click on Update Now to allow the update process. Download now PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

If the Acer Predator Sense button (often located on your laptop’s keyboard or as a physical button) is not working, it can be frustrating, especially if you rely on it to access system monitoring, fan control, or overclocking features. First, restart your device and check if there are any signs of physical blockage or malfunctioning with the button itself. Also, try using the Fn + Predator Sense button.

How do I fix the Acer Predator Sense button?

Press Windows + S , type Predator Sense, and hit Enter . If you can’t find it, download it from the Acer support website, but make sure it’s compatible with your system first. If it launches, check for updates in the Settings section. Alternatively, visit Acer’s official website to manually download the latest version.

The button may not work if the Predator Sense software is missing or outdated.

Press Windows + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Keyboards and System Devices sections one by one. Right-click on the components and choose Update Driver. Select Search automatically for drivers. Restart your laptop after the update.

We also recommend visiting Acer’s Support page and look for the most recent drivers for your device. If you need more information, check our complete guide on how to install drivers on Windows 11.

4. Reinstall Predator Sense

Go to Control Panel > Programs > Uninstall a Program. Find Predator Sense and uninstall it. Restart your computer. Download and install the latest version from Acer’s website.

5. Check the Hotkey Service

Press Windows + R , type services.msc, and press Enter . Look for Acer Hotkey Service or similar. Right-click and select Restart. Set the Startup type to Automatic. Restart your laptop.

The hotkey service controls special function keys, including the Predator Sense button.

6. Use keyboard shortcuts to start Predator Sense

Try launching Predator Sense manually using:

Windows + S type Predator Sense and press Enter .

+ type and press . Fn + Predator Sense Button (on some models).

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to fix the Acer Predator Sense button not working issue. If the problem persists, contact Acer Support for further assistance.

Are you looking for Acer Predator Sense software alternatives? Click the highlighted link for a selection of apps.

If you need more information, let us know in the comments below.