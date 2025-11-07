How to Add Arcane Bot to Discord in 5 Easy Steps

Arcane Bot is one of the best Discord bots for managing communities efficiently. It offers leveling systems, moderation tools, reaction roles, and more to help you automate tasks and boost engagement. In this guide, you will learn exactly how to add Arcane Bot to your Discord server and set it up step by step.

How to Add Arcane Bot to Discord?

1. Invite Arcane Bot to Your Server

Start by inviting Arcane to your server using the official website.

Go to the Arcane Bot website: https://arcane.bot Click “Add to Discord”



Sign in with your Discord account if prompted Choose your server from the list Click Continue and then Authorize





2. Set Up Permissions

Make sure Arcane has the right permissions to function properly.

Review the requested permissions like Manage Roles and Send Messages Move Arcane’s role above the roles it will manage Click Authorize to finalize setup

3. Configure Arcane’s Features

Once added, you can customize Arcane’s features through its dashboard.

Open your server and go to a text channel Type /help or /dashboard to view setup options Use the Arcane Dashboard for a user-friendly interface

Enable features such as Leveling, Reaction Roles, and Moderation

4. Set Up Leveling System

Encourage engagement by setting up an XP-based ranking system.

Open Arcane Dashboard → Leveling Set XP rate and choose reward roles

Customize level-up messages for your members Save your settings to apply the changes

5. Add Reaction Roles

Give users automatic roles when they react to messages with emojis.

Go to Reaction Roles in the Arcane Dashboard Select a message and emoji trigger Assign roles users will receive upon reacting Save and test the feature in your server

What Is Arcane Bot on Discord?

Arcane Bot is a feature-rich Discord bot designed to make server management easier. It lets you create leveling systems, assign roles based on reactions, moderate chat automatically, and even send YouTube notifications. It is a trusted and verified bot that works seamlessly with any Discord server.

For more useful bots to enhance your server, check out the best Discord bots list.

Why Use Arcane Bot?

Leveling System: Motivates users to stay active with XP rewards

Motivates users to stay active with XP rewards Moderation Tools: Keeps your server safe with automatic filters and logs

Keeps your server safe with automatic filters and logs Custom Roles: Simplifies reaction role creation

Simplifies reaction role creation Dashboard Control: Lets you manage settings without commands

If you want to make your own bot instead, read this guide on how to program a Discord bot without coding.

FAQs

How do I remove Arcane Bot from Discord? Go to your server settings, open Integrations, select Bots, and click Remove Arcane. Is Arcane Bot safe to use? Yes. Arcane Bot is verified by Discord and follows platform safety standards. Can Arcane announce YouTube uploads? Yes. You can connect your YouTube channel in the dashboard to automatically post video updates. Does Arcane Bot support custom commands? Yes. You can create and manage custom commands in the Arcane Dashboard to automate common tasks.

Conclusion

Adding Arcane Bot to your Discord server is simple and rewarding. It improves engagement through leveling, simplifies role management, and automates moderation tasks. Whether you manage a gaming group or a community server, Arcane helps you keep everything organized and active.

