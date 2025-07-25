AdGuard now joins in to block Windows Recall

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Just a few days back, Brave browser announced that it’ll block Windows Recall by default. Before that, Signal was the first app to block the controversial feature. Now, AdGuard is joining in, too.

AdGuard today announced that it has added a new option in its latest Windows update that directly blocks Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature. While Recall is only found on the new Copilot+ PCs for now, AdGuard says users should be prepared, as these devices may become more common.

Here’s what’s changed

If you enable Tracking Protection in AdGuard for Windows v7.21, the app will automatically disable Recall. That means Windows won’t silently log your screen activity in the background, which AdGuard sees as a serious privacy risk.

Image: AdGuard

Microsoft designed Recall to act like a visual timeline. It takes screenshots at regular intervals to help you find what you were doing earlier, whether that’s a document, a website, or an app.

However, privacy experts, including AdGuard, argue that the feature goes too far. It can capture sensitive information like passwords, banking details, or private messages, all without a user ever realizing.

Even though Microsoft says Recall is off by default and screenshots are encrypted and stored locally, AdGuard isn’t convinced. The company believes PIN authentication can be easily bypassed and that Microsoft’s filters may not catch everything.

So instead of waiting for problems, AdGuard has acted accordingly. If you already use AdGuard on Windows, just make sure Tracking Protection is on; the new Recall block will be part of that.