Advanced Tips for Securing Your Online Gaming Accounts

Online gaming has become the talk of the town these days. Nowadays, millions of people are getting attracted to it and exploring the various facets of online gaming. It has also become a community-building tool where you can connect with friends and even a great platform for earning money.

However, this has also given a lot of room to hackers who would unethically want to misuse your personal data and barge in and take away your hard-earned rewards. So, it’s essential that we take cybersecurity seriously and become aware of ways by which we can secure our online gaming accounts. In this article, we will be discussing the ten best practices to protect your accounts from unwanted threats.

Before You Dive In: Secure Your Purchases Too

No, before we jump into the security tips, there is something important. I want to mention. Have you ever thought about how you’re buying your in-game stuff? I mean, yes, protecting your account is super important, but where and how you make your purchases matters just as much.

The craze for online gaming is going up right now; buying in-game currency and stuff is also at its peak. That is why making sure that your purchase is secure is super important.

Take Rainbow Six Siege, for example. If you are grabbing credits for it, it’s way safer to stick to trusted platforms like the R6 Credits Marketplace. This way, you’re not handing over your info to some sketchy third-party site.

I have seen people get scammed or accidentally download malware just because they wanted a “better deal,” so always double-check the source. It is a simple move, but it really helps keep your entire gaming setup secure.

Practices To Follow To Protect Your Accounts

Turn on multi-factor authentication

2FA is like an additional layer of security that will protect your account more diligently. With this method, even if a hacker has access to your password, they won’t be able to log in to your account until it passes through the second level of authentication. This second layer can be anything, like getting an OTP on your phone, your personal email ID, etc.

Pick a Strong Username and Password

First things first, choose an extremely strong username and password right from the start. When you do so, the chances of someone breaking into your account are lowered. While making a strong password, you must make sure that your password comprises 12 characters that are supposed to be a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, digits, and special characters.

So instead of using weak passwords like ‘mypassword1’ ,you can use something like, ‘My#7*Pass10&Word#@is5’

Monitor Your Account Activity

It’s a great idea to keep monitoring your account activity every now and then. You must keep an eye out for any unusual or unexpected activities in your gaming account. It is crucial because hackers might be making attempts to access your account a month before they succeed in their attempts. All you have to do is go into your account settings and check if you see any devices logged in that are not yours. Another layer of check you can apply here is to keep constantly checking if there have been any alterations to your existing game items.

Avoid Using Public Wi-Fi for Gaming

Whenever we are in a public space, and we are out of mobile data, we look for any free public Wi-Fi networks, like in railway stations, cafes, airports, etc. However, doing so might turn dangerous!

There might be hackers waiting for an opportunity to get access to your data and misuse it. Hackers can perform attacks like “man-in-the-middle,” where hackers can intervene and access the communication between you and the gaming servers.

Download Games from Authentic Sources

Have you ever been so invested in a game that you just click download without thinking twice? It can be a mod, a cheat, or some free bonus content someone shared. I get that it’s tempting, but honestly, that is where things can go really wrong.

Downloading stuff from unknown websites is risky. You never really know what is in those files. It could be malware, spyware, or some virus that will mess up your system while you are busy trying to level up.

So next time you’re about to download something, take a second, and be sure that you trust the source before you click on it.

Cover Your Webcam

Whenever you are gaming, it’s a great idea to cover your webcam with a cloth or laptop cover. This is just to ensure that someone might not be spying on you over the internet.

Even webcams could be a potential entry point for hackers. There have been many situations where people have been exploited due to the remote access of a device’s camera.

Update Your Security Software

I know updating the security software seems like a useless thing, but trust me. It is the first thing you should do to protect your device from any malware that might attack.

This software is specially designed so that we can have any malicious activities in our accounts detected right before they impact us adversely.

Cybercriminals keep cooking up new ways to exploit systems to gain personal information. If we don’t keep the security software up to date, the new threats won’t be recognized in your system, and it will fail to protect your system from attacks like phishing, keylogging, etc.

When you are gaming on a public network, make sure you use a VPN(Virtual Private Network). A VPN will mask your IP address by encrypting your internet connection. This will protect your network and personal information.

Be careful what you click on or download.

Sometimes hackers might send you links to websites that are fake websites that resemble the actual websites. Once you click on these links, you will be asked to enter your credentials (email and password).

This gives hackers access to your personal information, in-game information, etc. So it’s a great idea to verify the source and check where the email has come from, and avoid clicking links from an unfamiliar source.

Avoid pirated games

Pirates games are copies or original games that are unauthorized for use. These games are hosted on unofficial channels or torrent sites.

These platforms bypass the rightful means to purchase or download the games. Now, although getting something free might sound appealing, it comes bundled with risks that might affect your system massively.

Cybercriminals know that people download free games, which is why they play their tricks and bundle these free games with viruses.

Although the game file might look normal internally, it might be carrying a virus or a Trojan. This software allows the attackers to steal your login credentials, keep track of your personal information, etc.

Keep a Backup of Your Gaming Account Data

When your account gets subjected to cyber attacks, the worst thing that can happen is that you end up losing all your progress, rewards, game items, etc.

So, having a backup of your gaming account data is something you must do before it’s too late! It is important that you keep backing up your progress from time to time. This can include both manual backups and cloud backups.

We must do that so that our data is secure in situations where our account might go through a compromise, hacking, or errors on the platform.

Conclusion

Online gaming nowadays is more than just fun. So, it’s vital that you take your game account’s security as seriously as you take the gaming experience. In this article, I have tried to cover the most important checklist, which will really be handy in keeping your gaming world safe and secure.