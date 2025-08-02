AI Mode Pops Up in Chrome’s Search Bar and Lens as Google Quietly Tests It

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Google earlier tested AI Mode in Chrome’s New Tab Page search bar and as a shortcut in the Omnibox. Now, the company is taking it a step further by integrating its entry directly into the address bar and Google Lens search results within Chrome.

After rolling out AI Mode in the U.S. and India, Google has now brought the AIM feature to the U.K. The company is also working to bring AI Mode into the Chrome browser across platforms.

On desktop, Chrome will show the AI Mode option when you focus the cursor in the address bar. When you click into the address bar, the AI Mode entry now appears at the end, replacing the shortcut that used to be displayed at the bottom.

This change is currently being tested behind a flag in Chrome Canary. The flag, called “AI Mode Omnibox Entrypoint,” is available on Mac, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS. Its description reads:

“Enable icon button for AI Mode entry point in the omnibox.”

Chrome Canary showing the “AI Mode Omnibox entrypoint” flag on desktop. Image Credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

AI Mode shortcut is visible in Chrome’s address bar when focusing the Omnibox on a desktop. Image Credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

AI Mode Shortcut on Android

As we said earlier, Google has been experimenting with using AI Mode as a search engine alternative to Google Search in Chrome on Android. Now, it’s testing a shortcut that appears as soon as you start typing in the Omnibox.

This is controlled by a Canary flag named “Omnibox AIM Shortcut Typed State,” which says:

“Enables AIM shortcut in the typed start of omnibox.”

AI Mode shortcut in the typed state of the omnibox flag for Android Chrome. Image Credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

AI Mode shortcut is visible in the Chrome Omnibox on Android when typing a query. Image Credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

AI Mode in the Google Lens Side Panel

Another update involves AI Mode appearing in Google Lens search results shown in the side panel. According to a new Canary flag, Google is testing the ability to run follow-up queries powered by AI Mode without leaving the Lens overlay.

The flag named “AIM in Lens Side Panel” describes it as :

“Enables AIM follow-ups with the Lens overlay results side panel.”

Chrome flag “Enables AIM in Lens Side Panel,” which allows AI Mode follow-ups with Lens overlay results. Image Credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

This suggests that after performing a Lens search, such as identifying an object or translating text, users could get additional AI-powered suggestions or ask further questions related to the results, all within the same side panel. This integration could make Lens more interactive and reduce the need to switch back to the main search page.

All in all, after bringing Gemini AI to Chrome, Google is now adding AI Mode into more parts of the browser, starting with the address bar and Lens. We’ll likely see it expand even further across Chrome on various platforms soon.

That’s not all. Google Chrome will soon get native HLS playback, the much-requested Vertical Tabs, and PlayReady DRM support on Windows 11.