Chrome is quietly adding AI Mode shortcut to address bar

Google is expanding access to AI Mode in Chrome, and we’ve spotted a new @aimode shortcut quietly added in Chrome Canary, allowing users to launch AI-powered search directly from the address bar.

After launching in the U.S., Google has now rolled out AI Mode to users in India — but only for those who have opted into Search Labs. As part of its early integration into Chrome, Google has quietly added a new @aimode keyword shortcut to the address bar (also known as the omnibox), making it easier to access AI-powered responses.

How to Use AI Mode Shortcut in Chrome

Open Chrome Canary. In the address bar, enter @aimode and press Tab or Space. Alternatively, select “Ask with AI Mode” from the suggestions after typing @.. Enter your question and press Enter.

Image Credit: Venkat/WindowsReport.

You’ll be redirected to Google.com, where AI Mode will display a response, using a custom version of Gemini 2.5, will be displayed.

Apart from the address bar, Google is also integrating AI Mode into the Chrome New Tab Page search box, known internally as the Realbox. Clicking the AI Mode button opens a compose box where you can input your question, with support for uploading files and images.

As with the address bar, pressing Enter after your query redirects you to Google.com, where results are shown under AI Mode.

Much like Gemini, Google is making AI Mode accessible from multiple parts of the Chrome browser. So far, it’s been spotted in the address bar and New Tab Page. In the future, it could expand to more areas within Chrome.

You can manage these shortcuts by visiting Search Engine Settings and clicking “Manage Search Engines and Site Search”.

But that’s not all — as we reported earlier, Google is also working on Edge-style omnibox shortcuts for tabs, bookmarks, and history. We’re now seeing signs that the AI Mode button will be integrated into the Omnibox toolbelt as well.