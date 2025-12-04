AMD’s CPU Prices Quietly Rise as Global RAM and SSD Costs Climb

Last month, some reports hinted that the global price hike for RAM and SSD could move hardware prices yet again. Those reports explicity also mentioned that Xbox Series X|S could be in line to get another price bump. For those unaware, Microsoft has already bumped the global prices of the consoles back innMay, followed by an another rice jump in September. But, that was only for the US.

Now, a new report from OC3D suggests AMD’s CPU prices are getting a hike. As reported, AMD has informed partners that CPU prices will increase. Since the report was published two days before, we are assuming that the prices may have gone up by now. Apparently, the change affects the latest Ryzen 9000 processors and several older chips.

The news outlet also notes that this increase isn’t linked to the recent memory cost surge and isn’t related to earlier rumors about GPU increases. This move is purely a CPU pricing decision, and AMD hasn’t explained why.

AND’s partners are reportedly suspect that the rise in wafer and manufacturing costs may be a factor, but nothing is confirmed as of now. OC3D’s sources describe it as a sudden shift, framed as a “return to normal” after extended holiday discounts.

Notably, this jump won’t reflect the new AMD pricing immediately, because distributor-level changes take time to cascade. But once shops restock, CPUs are expected to cost more across the board. Incase you are planning a new PC or want to build one with AMD’s Ryzen CPUs, now is the time. All in all, the combined jump in memory and CPU pricing will hit new PC builds the hardest.