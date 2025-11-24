Report: Xbox may see another price hike amid rising global DRAM costs

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Xbox pricing has already changed twice this year. In May, Microsoft raised Xbox console prices globally, pushing the Series X and S up by a substantial margin. Then, in September, prices increased again, but it was exclusive to the United States. At the time, Microsoft described the hike due to “macroeconomic conditions.” Unfortunately, Xbox might be in for yet another perfect hike.

Apparently, global DRAM prices are climbing at a pace the industry has not seen in years, and Xbox might be the first major gaming brand caught in the crossfire. That’s according to Moore’s Law Is Dead, which, in its latest YouTube video, states that Microsoft sales reps have already started warning partners that the higher component costs could soon hit Xbox Series X and S hardware (via Video Games Chronicle).

Per the report, DRAM contract prices have hiked more than 170 percent year over year. The spike follows a huge deal between Samsung, SK, and OpenAI, which will supply nearly half of the planet’s DRAM output for its upcoming Stargate data centers. That massive channel shift has left companies without a strong stockpile, reportedly including Microsoft, exposed to sudden shortages.

Sony appears to be in a safer position, though. MLID claims PlayStation planned ahead and secured a large RAM inventory when prices were low. That early move may keep the PS5 lineup insulated for the next few months.

Tom from MLID adds that his sources were not prepared for the spike. According to him, anyone planning to buy an Xbox at current pricing might want to act soon, as supplies could be restricted or prices could move up again.

If DRAM costs continue rising, a third price adjustment is not off the table. At this point, there’s no word on this matter from Microsoft. If we hear anything more, we’ll update it here.