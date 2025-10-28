Anthropic Expands Claude into Finance with Excel AI Add-in and Market Data Tools

Anthropic is rapidly expanding Claude’s footprint in the finance industry with bunchn of new features, and the latest one is called Claude for Excel. It comes with live market data connectors, and finance-focused Agent Skills designed to automate complex modeling and analysis tasks.

With this launch, Anthropic plans to solve one of finance’s biggest pain points i.e. maintaining and evolving financial models that depend on dynamic, fast-changing data. The feature has been released in Beta as a research preview.

So, what it can do? The latest AI tool integrates directly into Microsoft Excel as a sidebar assistant. And it can analyze, edit, and build workbooks from scratch. It tracks every action, explains formula changes, and helps professionals debug or improve models without breaking dependencies.

If you are interested, you can join the waitlist here. Claude for Excel is currently available in beta for Max, Enterprise, and Teams users.

To catch you up, Claude already integrates with Microsoft 365 apps such as SharePoint, OneDrive, Outlook, and Teams. Now, these new featuires will help Claude solidify its position in financial workflows rather than replacing them.

Besides Excel, the update also brings real-time market connectors that plug Claude into leading platforms like S&P Capital IQ, Moody’s, Morningstar, and LSEG for live pricing, credit ratings, and macroeconomic data.

That’s not all; Anthropic has also added six new Agent Skills. Some of which are discounted cash flow modeling, comparable company analysis, and earnings breakdowns. These prebuilt workflows allow Claude to process due diligence data, generate reports, and update models on demand.