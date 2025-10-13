Battlefield 6 Repair Vehicle Challenges Not Working? Here's How to Fix

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been repairing every tank, jeep, or quad in sight and your Battlefield 6 repair vehicle challenge still refuses to move from 0%, you’re not alone. Players across Reddit, Steam, and the EA Forums have flooded threads about the “Repair Vehicle” mission under the Initiation class isn’t registering any progress.

What’s more frustrating is that the healing challenge in the Support class appears not to be working entirely. As of now, EA has officially confirmed but hasn’t patched this bug, but several workarounds have helped players get partial progress again.

How to Fix the Battlefield 6 Vehicle Repair Challenge Not Working?

Until EA rolls out a proper fix, you can try these solutions that have worked for other players:

1. Restart Battlefield 6 (and your system)

Restarting clears temporary cache data that can cause challenge tracking errors. A full reboot of your console or PC has helped several players see the repair vehicle challenge progress register again after the next match.

2. Repair only squadmates’ vehicles (must-try)

Battlefield’s tracking seems inconsistent when you repair random players’ vehicles, but it usually works when helping your own squadmates. Stick with your team, repair their rides during or after combat, and check your challenge tracker again.

3. Don’t switch roles mid-match

If you change roles before the match ends, your repairs might not count toward the Initiation challenge. Try sticking with one role until the game concludes to ensure the system logs it correctly.

4. Check for upcoming hotfixes

Given the volume of user reports, a fix is likely coming soon. You can track i @BattlefieldComm and @EA_DICE on X or check patch notes under EA’s Battlefield Support page for updates.

When to Expect an Official Fix for the Battlefield 6 Vehicle Repair Challenge Issue?

EA typically addresses widespread bugs like this in its next server-side patch or weekly update. With this challenge affecting progress-based missions, it’s probably high on the priority list. In the meantime, completing other class objectives or tracking the Support challenge can help you avoid wasting time on a broken mission.

No doubt, the issue with the repair vehicle challenge progress is annoying, but it’s important to try the given troubleshooting methods and tips. You need to keep an eye on official channels, repair vehicles for your squad, and restart between sessions.

These Battlefield 6 Challenges Aren’t Tracking Either, EA Confirms

Apart from repair vehicle challenges, there are several other challenges facing tracking issues in Battlefield 6 that are not tracking as expected. In a blog post, one of the EA community managers has detailed the following: