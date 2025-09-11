Battlefield Labs Kicks Off Battle Royale Testing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

EA has officially started testing Battle Royale, with the studio confirming that its Battlefield Labs program is trialing a mode built entirely around the franchise’s DNA. The studio says that players will shape how the experience evolves before it reaches a wider audience.

Unlike traditional BR titles, the Battlefield approach heavily relies on class-based squadplay, tactical destruction, and vehicle warfare. Matches will reportedly host 100 players in 25 squads of four, with each team deciding its class mix before dropping into a newly designed map built for the mode.

The Battle Royale mode introduces second chances through revives and redeploy tools, while XP gained from kills, missions, and Intel Cases unlocks class-specific traits mid-match.

Squads will also tackle dynamic missions that drop powerful rewards like weapon caches, redeploy units, or armored vehicles, though securing them risks drawing enemy attention.

True to Battlefield’s spirit, destruction plays a major role, allowing players to reshape the map by collapsing buildings or blowing new pathways. Vehicles range from simple transports to heavy armor that can swing a firefight.

The Battle Royale mode also has a shrinking ring, aka the “deadliest ring in BR.” Unlike other games, it kills instantly on contact, leaving no room for risky plays along its edge.

The test is live under Battlefield Labs, EA’s experimental platform designed to collect real-world player feedback. Moreover, players can join the testing phase and share feedback through the official Battlefield Discord.