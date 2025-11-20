Black Friday Deal: Xbox’s Pulse Cipher Controller Drops to $32.99 on Amazon

Microsoft may still be selling the Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox controller at $59.22, but Amazon clearly isn’t playing along. The stylish red-transparent controller has dropped to $32.99 on Amazon. That’s a massive 59% discount from its original $79.99 tag.

Image: Microsoft

It’s one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen on any Xbox accessory this year, and Amazon even labels it as an “Amazon’s Choice” pick. If you have been eyeing the Pulse Cipher edition, this deal hits at the right moment.

The controller stands out with its transparent red shell, metallic silver interior, and red-grip back case. Microsoft has opted for rubberized grips, metallic triggers, a matching D-pad, and two-tone thumbsticks in this controller.

Image: Microsoft

It also supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, so you can pair it with Xbox consoles, PCs, phones, or tablets without any hassle. Amazon reports over 4,000 units sold in the past month. That alone tells you where gamers are shopping, and it’s clearly not on the Xbox Store.

If you want a premium-looking controller without paying premium money, this is the time to grab it before the price jumps back up. Buy the Pulse Cipher Special Edition Xbox controller for $32.99 now.

