ChatGPT Gets ‘Shopping Research’ to Make Buying Decisions Easier

OpenAI is rolling out a new feature called ChatGPT shopping research, and it is designed to remove the pain of digging through countless websites before buying something. It turns ChatGPT into a product-finding assistant that learns your needs, asks clarifying questions, and builds a personalized buyer’s guide in minutes.

The feature is now available for logged-in users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, with nearly unlimited usage for the holiday season. Shopping research works in a conversational flow. You describe what you want, and ChatGPT will curate top picks for you from trusted retail sites, compare specs, and check availability.

If you have memory enabled, it even personalizes suggestions based on your past chats. The research takes place in a dedicated visual interface where you can mark items as “More like this” or “Not interested.” ChatGPT adjusts the results in real time to come up with a final guide around your preferences. Once the recommendations land, you can jump directly to retailer pages for purchase.

This feature is powered by a tuned version of GPT-5 mini, which is trained with reinforcement learning specifically for shopping. OpenAI claims it outperforms standard ChatGPT Search and earlier models in product accuracy, especially for detail-heavy categories like electronics, beauty, and home appliances.

OpenAI further assures that chats are never shared with retailers, and results remain organic. The company also plans deeper integrations, including direct purchases through ChatGPT for participating merchants.