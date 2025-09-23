How to Cancel ChatGPT Subscription: Quick Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you are wondering how to cancel ChatGPT subscription, the process is simple. The steps differ slightly depending on whether you use desktop, mobile, iOS, or Android.

How to Cancel ChatGPT Subscription?

1. Cancel ChatGPT Plus on Desktop

You can cancel directly from the ChatGPT website on your computer.

Open chat.openai.com and log in with your subscription account. Click your profile icon at the bottom left corner. Select Settings from the menu. Go to the Billing tab. Click Manage my subscription to open the Stripe page.

Select Cancel Plan and confirm to finish.



2. Cancel ChatGPT Plus on Mobile

The ChatGPT mobile app also lets you cancel your subscription in a few taps.

Open the ChatGPT app on your phone. Tap your profile icon at the top right. Go to Settings and then choose Billing. Tap Manage my subscription to open the Stripe page. Press Cancel Plan and confirm.

3. Cancel Through App Store (iOS Only)

If you subscribed on iPhone, cancellation must be done via Apple’s App Store.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap your name at the top. Select Subscriptions.

Find ChatGPT Plus in the list. Tap Cancel Subscription and confirm.

4. Cancel Through Google Play (Android Only)

Android users need to cancel directly in the Google Play Store.

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon at the top right. Select Payments & subscriptions. Tap Subscriptions and choose ChatGPT Plus. Tap Cancel Subscription and confirm.

FAQs

How do I cancel ChatGPT Plus if I forgot where I subscribed? Check both your OpenAI Billing page and your app store subscriptions to see which one is active. Do I lose access immediately after canceling? No. You keep access to ChatGPT Plus features until the end of your billing period. Can I get a refund after canceling? Refunds are not provided. The cancellation only stops future billing. Can I resubscribe later? Yes. You can re-activate ChatGPT Plus anytime by going back to Billing or your app store subscriptions. Does canceling affect my free ChatGPT account? No. You will still have access to the free ChatGPT version.

Conclusion

Knowing how to cancel ChatGPT subscription helps you manage your account and avoid extra charges. Whether on desktop, mobile, iOS, or Android, the process only takes a few steps.

Knowing how to cancel ChatGPT subscription helps you manage your account and avoid extra charges. Whether on desktop, mobile, iOS, or Android, the process only takes a few steps.

You will keep access until the billing cycle ends and can easily re-subscribe in the future if you want premium features again.

Along with canceling your plan, it is also smart to review your account security. Learn how to change your ChatGPT password to keep your login details safe and up to date.