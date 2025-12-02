ChatGPT was down for many users; but it's back online
Earlier today, OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT was having some issues. According to reports on X and news outlets (1) (2) (3), it appears that users worldwide were experiencing issues and were unable to generate responses or access their conversations. It’s working for us right now at full capacity.
The company initially posted an alert on its status page on December 3 at 12:56 am IST, noting that users “across the platform were seeing degraded performance.” DownDetector has also shown an increase in user reports.
At the time of writing, OpenAI has updated its status, stating that it has “applied the mitigation and is monitoring the recovery.” And that’s because we are not having any issues right now.
This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has faced outages in recent months. A recent major Cloudflare outage also caused hours of disruption last month.
