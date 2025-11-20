Step by Step Guide to Check Driver Version in Windows 11

Check driver version Windows 11 when your apps misbehave, hardware stops responding, or you want to confirm compatibility before updating. The steps below show the fastest ways to verify your current drivers.

Table of contents

How to Check Driver Version in Windows 11?

1. Check driver version with Device Manager

Device Manager displays the current version and release date for every installed driver.

  1. Press Windows + X and select Device Manager.
  2. Expand the category of the hardware you want to inspect.
  3. Double-click the device to open Properties.
  4. Select the Driver tab.
  5. Review the Driver Version and Driver Date.
    driver version

If you want to update drivers after checking the version, you can use this step-by-step guide to update drivers in Windows 11.

2. Check driver version with Windows Update

Windows Update can show optional driver updates that you can compare with your installed versions.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Select Windows Update.
  3. Choose Advanced options.
  4. Open Optional updates.
  5. Compare the listed versions with the versions inside Device Manager.

3. Check driver version with Command Prompt

Command Prompt gives you a complete list of all installed drivers in one place.

  1. Press Windows + S and type cmd.
  2. Run Command Prompt as administrator.
  3. Enter:
driverquery /v /fo table
  1. Check the Version column.
  2. Use Ctrl + F to search for a specific device.

4. Check driver version with PowerShell

PowerShell helps you see device name, version, and release date for each installed driver.

  1. Open PowerShell as administrator.
    run as administrator powershell
  2. Enter:
Get-WmiObject Win32_PnPSignedDriver | select DeviceName, DriverVersion, DriverDate
  1. Scroll through the output to locate your device.
  2. Compare the version with the current release from your hardware manufacturer.

5. Check GPU driver version

NVIDIA

  1. Right-click your desktop and open NVIDIA Control Panel.
  2. Select System Information.
  3. Read the Driver Version at the top.

AMD

  1. Open AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
  2. Navigate to the Home or System tab.
  3. Check the Driver Version displayed.

If you also need to verify chipset updates for AMD systems, this guide to checking AMD chipset driver versions helps you confirm the full platform.

FAQs

Why should I check driver versions?

You confirm compatibility, fix performance issues, and diagnose hardware errors faster.

How often should I check drivers?

Check them when troubleshooting, after major updates, or when adding new hardware.

Which drivers affect performance the most?

Graphics, chipset, audio, network, Bluetooth, and storage drivers influence stability and speed.

What if a new driver causes problems?

You can revert to a previous version using the built-in rollback feature in Windows.

Conclusion

You can check driver version Windows 11 using Device Manager, Windows Update, Command Prompt, PowerShell, or GPU utilities. These methods help you confirm system stability, decide when to update, and troubleshoot performance issues. If a recent update breaks something, you can roll back the driver using this guide to rolling back a driver in Windows 11.

