Chrome Now Thanks You for Making It the Default Browser

Google tests new messages that thank users for setting Chrome as the default browser and explain how the Chrome default browser choice affects links and files on Windows.

Google is testing new message variations in Chrome to encourage users to set it as the default browser. Chrome shows three versions: a short thank-you note right after the switch, a brief line that describes the purpose of the default browser when Chrome is not selected, and a Windows prompt that also suggests placing Chrome on the taskbar.

Browsers compete for the default role because that choice decides which app opens links from email apps, chat apps, documents, and other system locations. Microsoft often pushes Edge through strong prompts on Windows. Firefox also tries similar methods during setup. Chrome usually stays quiet, but these variations show a more direct approach.

The first variation appears right after the user sets Chrome as the default browser. Chrome shows a short message that thanks the user for choosing it. Chrome has not used this style of message before.

Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The second variation appears when Chrome is not the default. Chrome adds a brief line that describes the purpose of a default browser. It explains that the default browser opens links launched from other apps or system elements, such as messages, documents, or notifications. This gives a clear idea of why the default choice matters.

Chrome adds a line that explains what the default browser does when it is not selected. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The third variation appears inside Chrome’s Default browser settings page on Windows. Chrome adds a line that invites the user to set it as the default browser and add it to the taskbar.

When the user selects the Make default button, Windows opens the Default apps page for Chrome, and a notification appears that asks whether to pin Chrome to the taskbar. This behaviour was first noted during feature development and now appears in Chrome Beta for us.

Google tests many small experiments inside Chrome. Only a limited group of users see these message variations because the rollout reaches specific test groups first.

These changes do not alter the feature itself. Chrome still uses the system setting to open links launched from other apps. The experiment only changes how Chrome presents the default browser choice and how users see the available options.

Chrome is also testing an Open all profiles button and may make it easier to switch to vertical tabs.