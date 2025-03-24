Chrome to add a Setting to Turn Off Toast Notifications for Copied Links or Images

The Setting is currently available in Chrome Canary

Toast notifications were recently introduced in desktop version of Chrome to provide users with immediate feedback when copying links, images, or videos. While helpful, these notifications can sometimes be intrusive. Google is now addressing this with a new setting in Chrome Canary called “Copied to clipboard confirmations,” allowing users to disable these popups altogether.

If you have found these popups messages useful, you can leave them, otherwise, new setting avaialble in Accessibility section lets you get rid of them.

“shows a confirmation when you copy links, images or videos” the new setting description reads.

How to turn Off Toast Notifications in Chrome

Launch Chrome Canary. Click on the Menu and select Settings. Go to Accessibility. Toggle off the “Copied to clipboard confirmations” setting.

After disabling the setting, we tested it by copying links and images. No toast notifications were displayed, confirming that the feature works as intended. The Setting is present in Chrome Canary and may soon be avaialble to everyone with future updates to Chrome.

For users who often copy multiple links or images back to back, turning off these notifications can reduce distractions.

By default Toast popups are enabled in Chrome. Because of this, Chrome displays a small toast notificaiton at the top of the screen whenever you copy content.This notification confirms that the action was successful. These toasts can be seen in Android Apps, Google has recently brought them to Chrome on desktop

Apart from this, Google is working on making Chrome’s scrollbar colors adapt to the browser’s custom themes. Additionally, a new Clear Browsing Data dialog is being tested in Chrome Canary. Moreover, Chrome’s AI-powered history search is now available with image support.

What do you think about Chrome’s toast notifications? Are they helpful, or do you find them distracting? Share your thoughts in the comments below.