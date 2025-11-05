Cloud Streaming Officially Lands on PS Portal for Your PS5 Game Library

Premium members can now stream thousands of PS5 titles directly from the cloud

Sony is finally bringing one of its most requested features to the PlayStation Portal. Starting today, PlayStation Plus Premium members can stream select PS5 games directly on the handheld via Cloud Streaming. In simple words, no console connection is now required.

Image: Sony

To catch you up, Sony first launched the PS Portal as a Remote Play device, back in 2023. Thanks to this update, you can not only stream from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog but also from personal digital PS5 libraries. Titles like Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fortnite, GTA V, and Resident Evil 4 are all included at launch.

Sony says that cloud streaming support rolls out today (November 5) at 6 p.m. PT (November 6, 2 a.m. GMT) for PS Plus Premium users. Besides this update, Sony is also giving the PS Portal a much-needed UI revamp.

Now, you’ll see three main tabs, including Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search. You can now stream games anywhere with a stable high-speed Wi-Fi connection. No worries even if your PS5 back home is turned off or being used by someone else.

Sony is also rolling out several quality-of-life upgrades too. You’ll find 3D Audio for more immersive sound, passcode lock for security, and a new network status screen to monitor connection quality in real time.

Image: Sony Image: Sony

Moreover, in-game purchases and accessibility features like adjustable text and screen readers are now supported during streaming sessions.