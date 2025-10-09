Comet Browser Comes with Built-In Ad Blocker Powered by Brave’s Engine

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After introducing Chrome’s Split View, Perplexity’s Comet browser also comes with a built-in ad blocker, similar to Brave. This means there is no need for additional extensions to prevent ads from appearing. The ad blocker quietly keeps most ads and trackers away, helping sites load more quickly.

When you open the Comet settings, you’ll find an “Adblock” section in Comet’s “Privacy and Security” settings, with “Block trackers and ads which follow you across the web” switched on by default. This setting helps hide most ads and tracking tools from websites, so you can browse without constant interruptions.

If there are sites you want to support or see ads from, Comet gives an easy way to add exceptions. In the settings, choose “Allow ads on these sites” and add any website you prefer. With this option, ads on those sites will be shown again, while ads everywhere else stay hidden.

Comet browser adblock settings Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Comet Browser’s Built-In Ad Blocker Explained

The link between Comet and Adblock Rust isn’t just a guess; it’s official. In the browser’s ‘About’ dialog, Comet clearly credits “Adblock Rust” as part of its open-source foundation, alongside Chromium. The credit links to Brave’s Adblock Rust project on GitHub, confirming that Comet uses the same technology that powers Brave’s built-in ad blocker.

Comet’s About dialog credits Adblock-rust, confirming it uses the same open-source engine that powers Brave’s ad blocker. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Comet uses the same ad blocking technology as Brave. This core ad blocker works behind the scenes, blocking unwanted content before it appears on your screen. It helps with privacy and gives more control to the user.

It’s important to know that ad blocking is turned off in Comet’s incognito mode. This follows common browser practices, helping avoid issues with privacy features. For most users, this will not affect daily browsing, as ad blocking stays active during regular use.

Brave’s built-in ad blocker is known for stopping ads across the web, even blocking YouTube ads that often slip past most other solutions. Because Comet uses the same ad blocking engine as Brave, it gives users strong and reliable protection. This also gives Comet an edge over browsers like Chrome, which still do not support tools like uBlock Origin out of the box.