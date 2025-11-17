How to Configure NTP Server on Windows (Quick Setup Guide)
Configure NTP server settings in Windows to keep your system clock accurate and avoid issues with authentication, logging, or scheduled tasks. This guide shows how to set trusted NTP peers, restart the Windows Time service, and verify your sync status.
How to configure NTP server in Windows
1. Open an elevated Command Prompt
First, start Command Prompt:
2. Add your NTP servers
Next, you need to add your servers by running these commands:
- Enter
w32tm /config /manualpeerlist:"time.windows.com,0x1 time.nist.gov,0x1" /syncfromflags:manual /reliable:yes /update
- Press Enter
- Restart Windows Time service with:
net stop w32time
net start w32time
3. Force a time sync
After doing that, force a time sync with these steps:
- Enter
w32tm /resync
- Wait for the confirmation message
- Continue to the next section if you need deeper checks
If the resync command fails, review steps in our guide on Windows devices that do not resync time.
4. Verify sync status
Lastly, verify if the time sync is successful:
- Enter
w32tm /query /status
- Look at the Source field
- Confirm a configured server appears
- Review Stratum, Last Sync Time, Poll Interval
Advanced NTP server options
1. Edit the registry for deeper control
You can also achieve this with Registry Editor:
- Open Registry Editor
- Go to
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\W32Time\TimeProviders\NtpServer
- Set
Enabledto
1
- Restart the Windows Time service
2. Check firewall rules
Windows may block NTP traffic when UDP port 123 is restricted. This often causes drift on servers. Review our guide on Windows Server reporting incorrect time.
- Open Windows Defender Firewall
- Select Advanced Settings
- Review inbound and outbound rules
- Allow UDP port 123 if needed
Why correct NTP configuration matters
Stable time sync prevents log inconsistencies, avoids sign in failures, and reduces certificate errors. It improves reliability for domain joined devices and scheduled tasks.
What NTP server configuration does
NTP keeps your Windows clock aligned with reputable time sources so you avoid problems caused by incorrect system time. If your PC clock drifts or shows the wrong time, see our guide on fixing Windows clock not showing the correct time.
FAQs
Run w32tm /query /status and check the Source field.
Yes. Replace public servers with internal peers when required.
NTP uses UDP port 123.
Incorrect server entries, blocked ports, and service interruptions often cause sync failures.
Final thoughts
Windows gives you simple commands to configure NTP and keep your system clock accurate. Add reliable peers, restart the Windows Time service, and verify sync regularly to maintain stable authentication, logging, and system performance.
