How to Configure NTP Server on Windows (Quick Setup Guide)

Configure NTP server settings in Windows to keep your system clock accurate and avoid issues with authentication, logging, or scheduled tasks. This guide shows how to set trusted NTP peers, restart the Windows Time service, and verify your sync status.

How to configure NTP server in Windows

1. Open an elevated Command Prompt

First, start Command Prompt:

Select Start Type cmd Right click Command Prompt Select Run as Administrator

2. Add your NTP servers

Next, you need to add your servers by running these commands:

Enter

w32tm /config /manualpeerlist:"time.windows.com,0x1 time.nist.gov,0x1" /syncfromflags:manual /reliable:yes /update Press Enter Restart Windows Time service with:

net stop w32time

net start w32time

3. Force a time sync

After doing that, force a time sync with these steps:

Enter w32tm /resync

Wait for the confirmation message Continue to the next section if you need deeper checks

If the resync command fails, review steps in our guide on Windows devices that do not resync time.

4. Verify sync status

Lastly, verify if the time sync is successful:

Enter w32tm /query /status

Look at the Source field Confirm a configured server appears Review Stratum, Last Sync Time, Poll Interval

Advanced NTP server options

1. Edit the registry for deeper control

You can also achieve this with Registry Editor:

Open Registry Editor

Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\W32Time\TimeProviders\NtpServer Set Enabled to 1 Restart the Windows Time service

2. Check firewall rules

Windows may block NTP traffic when UDP port 123 is restricted. This often causes drift on servers. Review our guide on Windows Server reporting incorrect time.

Open Windows Defender Firewall Select Advanced Settings Review inbound and outbound rules Allow UDP port 123 if needed

Why correct NTP configuration matters

Stable time sync prevents log inconsistencies, avoids sign in failures, and reduces certificate errors. It improves reliability for domain joined devices and scheduled tasks.

What NTP server configuration does

NTP keeps your Windows clock aligned with reputable time sources so you avoid problems caused by incorrect system time. If your PC clock drifts or shows the wrong time, see our guide on fixing Windows clock not showing the correct time.

FAQs

How do I find my current NTP server? Run w32tm /query /status and check the Source field. Can I use internal NTP servers? Yes. Replace public servers with internal peers when required. What port does NTP use in Windows? NTP uses UDP port 123. Why does Windows stop syncing time? Incorrect server entries, blocked ports, and service interruptions often cause sync failures.

Final thoughts

Windows gives you simple commands to configure NTP and keep your system clock accurate. Add reliable peers, restart the Windows Time service, and verify sync regularly to maintain stable authentication, logging, and system performance.